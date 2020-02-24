Box Office: ‘SMZS’ Earns Double of ‘Bhoot’ on Opening Weekend
Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned Rs 32.66 crore in its first weekend. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh observed that it was largely metros that contributed to its earnings. The film earned Rs 9.55 crore on day 1, followed by Rs 11.08 crore on day 2 and Rs 12.03 crore on Sunday.
Badhaai Ho (2018) and Dream Girl (2019) remain Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest weekend earners at Rs 45.70 cr and Rs 44.57 cr, respectively.
Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot, which release alongside Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on 21 February, saw limited growth over the weekend, with a total earning of Rs 16.36 crores. It opened at Rs 5.10 crore and collected a steady Rs 5.52 cr and 5.74 cr at the box office on day 2 and day 3, respectively.
Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and is a comedy about a gay couple whose families struggle to come to terms with their relationship. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Bhoot - The Haunted Ship is a horror film set in an abandoned ship. Part of a trilogy, it stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )