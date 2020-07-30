Bagged My First Film Because of My Surname: Shruti Haasan

No, actually when I was very young I wanted to be an actress and then I kind of let that go. I started writing and making music and my dad was the one who said you know you should consider acting at some point and I was like…really. I never took it seriously. It wasn’t something that I thought about as a plan. So yes, in that sense, especially with all the debate and conversation going around now, it would be untrue if I said it was really difficult to get in. It was very easy for people to be interested in me in the beginning because of my surname. But I wasn’t very good in my first film and I wasn’t attuned to what it means to be an actor and the journey after that was really hard and challenging for me personally because I had to make changes and adjustments to my approach to life to be able to succeed in films.