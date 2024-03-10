'Shaitaan' Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan Film Collects Rs 33 Crore

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's latest film Shaitaan witnessed a growth in the box office collection on the second day (9 March). According to industry tracker Sacnilk’s early estimates, Shaitaan earned an India nett collection of Rs 18.25 crore on Saturday. The two-day domestic collection now stands at Rs 33 crore.

As per reports, Shaitaan had the highest number of screenings in Delhi-NCR totalling 1,232 shows, with an occupancy rate of 34 per cent. Maharashtra followed closely, with 1,115 shows.