De Dhana Dhan: Shahid Shares Photo From the Sets of 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor is back on the sets as he prepares for his upcoming film Jersey. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo from the cricket ground as he did some net practice for the film on the life of a cricketer.

Kapoor recently wrapped the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey. “#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhana,” he captioned the photo. In the picture, Shahid is seen wearing a black T-Shirt and black shorts with tights, as he carries his cricket kit.