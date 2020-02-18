Sanjay Mishra as the ‘Superstar Sidekick’ in ‘Kaamyaab’ Trailer

Kaamyaab has received acclaim across the world in Busan International Film Festival, New York City South Asian Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival and more. The film’s director Hardik Mehta is also directing Dinesh Vijan’s Rooh-i-Afza starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. He has also won a National Award for his short film Amdavad Ma Famous.

While Shah Rukh Khan is yet to sign his next film after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, he’s busy lining up his productions for OTT platforms as well as the big screen. He will be producing Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan and Class of 83 on Netflix, starring Bobby Deol.