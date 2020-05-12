Watch Actor Seema Pahwa Playing an Elite SoBo Mom Bollywood Style

Actor Seema Pahwa who has delighted us with her roles in films like Aankhon Dekhi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bala has recently appeared in a new short film titled Everything Is Fine. In a video chat with Suresh Mathew, the actor talks about her short film, how she brings versatility to her roles as a mother and also sportingly spouts a few typical Bollywood dialogues as a SoBo mom.

Speaking about casting Seema Pahwa in the central character in her short film Everything is Fine, director Mansi Nira Jain says that Seema was her first choice for the role as she had seen the actor working up and close during the making of Ankhon Dekhi and she was brilliant and magical.

Watch the video for more!