‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’: Salman Teams Up with ‘Housefull’ Duo

Salman was last seen reprising his role as cop Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, which hit theatres on 27 December. He is gearing up for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will release on Eid this year. The film is being directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Tamil actor Bharath. Salman’s Radhe will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb at the box office.

Salman’s Eid release for 2020 was originally supposed to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. However, the film was shelved in August last year. While there has been no official word on why the film was abandoned, it has been suggested that there were irreconcilable creative differences between Salman and Bhansali. Salman reportedly wanted the director to change the second half, especially the end.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan is also likely to collaborate with Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan for a fourth time. A source close to the development told the publication that Salman and Kabir have had several meetings in the past few months to discuss about a film. “Kabir has narrated a few scripts to Salman and he is yet to finalise one. Among the several subjects is an action-thriller and a social drama about an Indian zookeeper who travels to China to bring back a panda and save his zoo,” the source said. He also added that an announcement will be made sometime in March.