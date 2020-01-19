Concept of India Didn’t Exist Till the British: Saif on ‘Tanhaji’

Saif Ali Khan, who recently starred in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero as Rajput forkeeper Udaybhan Singh Rathore, opened up about the politics of the film, in an interview to film critic Anupama Chopra. The actor admitted that he didn’t have a problem with the politics "as an actor”, but he does “as an individual”.

“I was very excited to play the role because its a delicious role. But when people say this is history. I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was,” said Saif, who is a known history buff.

The Ajay Devgn-led film’s politics has been a point of debate among experts for projecting the idea of an independent India or Swaraj as early as the 17th century.