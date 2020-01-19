Concept of India Didn’t Exist Till the British: Saif on ‘Tanhaji’
Saif Ali Khan, who recently starred in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero as Rajput forkeeper Udaybhan Singh Rathore, opened up about the politics of the film, in an interview to film critic Anupama Chopra. The actor admitted that he didn’t have a problem with the politics "as an actor”, but he does “as an individual”.
“I was very excited to play the role because its a delicious role. But when people say this is history. I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was,” said Saif, who is a known history buff.
The Ajay Devgn-led film’s politics has been a point of debate among experts for projecting the idea of an independent India or Swaraj as early as the 17th century.
He went on to add that those who claim the history shown in films like Tanhaji to be correct they would be corrected if they spoke of this internationally.
“History would be in the realm of the intelligent. Someone being taught that in school today should not quote it internationally. They will be corrected and told that they are wrong,” he said in the interview.
Talking about why the film industry was making films with altered politics, he said, that people (in the industry) say that “this is what runs”.
“I would really like to a part of a film industry that would take a stand that wouldn't make mass kind of films like that. Films that would rather say ‘hey this is what history is’ rather than mould it to certain kind of belief.”
