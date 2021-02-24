Saif Ali Khan-Starrer ‘Bhoot Police’ To Hit Theatres on This Date

Saif Ali Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police to release on September 10

IANS
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
<p>Poster of the flm Bhoot Police.</p>
i

The horror-comedy film Bhoot Police will release in theatres on 10 September. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan-Starrer ‘Bhoot Police’ To Hit Theatres on This Date
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot

“SAIF - ARJUN: #BHOOTPOLICE ARRIVES ON 10 SEPT 2021 + TEASER POSTER... #BhootPolice - the horror-comedy starring #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam - to release in cinemas on 10 Sept 2021... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday.

Saif Ali Khan-Starrer ‘Bhoot Police’ To Hit Theatres on This Date
Photo Courtesy: Instagram)Twitter

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!