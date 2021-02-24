Saif Ali Khan-Starrer ‘Bhoot Police’ To Hit Theatres on This Date
Saif Ali Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police to release on September 10
The horror-comedy film Bhoot Police will release in theatres on 10 September. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.
“SAIF - ARJUN: #BHOOTPOLICE ARRIVES ON 10 SEPT 2021 + TEASER POSTER... #BhootPolice - the horror-comedy starring #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam - to release in cinemas on 10 Sept 2021... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday.
Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia.
