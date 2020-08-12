'Sadak 2' Trailer: Alia, Sanjay Embark on a Soul-Searching Journey

The film premieres on Disney+Hotstar on 28 August.

Published12 Aug 2020
The trailer of Sadak 2 just dropped and it just heightens the anticipation for the film. The Mahesh Bhatt's film starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 28 August.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The trailer begins with a clip from the original Sadak, wherein we see Sanjay Dutt fall in love with Pooja Bhatt. Cut to the present, and Sanjay mourns the demise of the love of his life. As days seem to be drag on, in enters Alia Bhatt and insists that she has booked a trip to Kailash through Dutt's car agency and refuses to budge despite the latter requesting that he has shut shop.

Thus begins a journey towards self-discovery. Alia's love interest Aditya Roy Kapur, too joins the trip. But no film is complete without a twist, and here it comes in the form of a 'godman'.

The film's posters were released recently, giving a glimpse into each of the characters. Aditya's poster gives a happy-go-lucky look to his character, while Alia's look creates mystery. The poster featuring Sanjay Dutt also shows a photo frame with a picture of Pooja Bhatt.

Sadak 2 is a sequel of the original 1991 film and marks a homecoming of sorts for the Bhatt family as marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to cinema as a director and collaborating with his daughter, alia for the first time.

Here are the film's posters:

(Photo: Instagram Screengrab)
(Photo: Instagram Screengrab)
(Photo: Instagram Screengrab)
