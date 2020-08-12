'Sadak 2' Trailer: Alia, Sanjay Embark on a Soul-Searching Journey

The trailer begins with a clip from the original Sadak, wherein we see Sanjay Dutt fall in love with Pooja Bhatt. Cut to the present, and Sanjay mourns the demise of the love of his life. As days seem to be drag on, in enters Alia Bhatt and insists that she has booked a trip to Kailash through Dutt's car agency and refuses to budge despite the latter requesting that he has shut shop.

Thus begins a journey towards self-discovery. Alia's love interest Aditya Roy Kapur, too joins the trip. But no film is complete without a twist, and here it comes in the form of a 'godman'.