Renee Sen To Co-Star Opposite Darsheel Safary in Short Film
Renee made her acting debut in 2021 with 'Suttabaazi'.
After making her film debut with short film Suttabaazi, which is currently streaming on Hotstar, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen will be seen opposite Darsheel Safary in another short film titled Dramayama. Safary is best known for his role as a child with a learning disability in Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
According to a report by Cinestaan, the coming-of-age film is being directed by Kabeer Khurana and will also feature Suchitra Pillai, Afrah Sayed, Zubin Shah and Seerat Mast.
Renee shared a few behind the scenes photos from the set on Instagram along with a note for Darsheel. "@dsafary We may not have a lot of pictures together but the memories made while shooting and the workshops are forever! You are kind, funny, helpful and an
amazing friend! So happy I worked with you so early on because I know it's made me a better actor and person! Lots more madness and fun is pending! PS: Miss our unique handshake already!" she wrote.
Renee's first short film Sutabaazi is the story of the drama that ensues when a rebellious teenager and her parents find themselves stuck at home together during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking about her plans to make a big screen debut, Renee told The Quint, "All of us want to be on the big screen, with the whole entourage that follows. I want that too. But the only condition is I have to get that on my own merit." She said that her mother Sushmita Sen had two conditions when she told her she wants to be an actor: "First is completing my education and second is do it on my own and be independent."
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.