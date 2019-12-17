‘Gully Boy’ out of Oscar Race as 10 Short-Listed Films Announced

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy got a lot of support as the film became India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. However, according to the Oscars shortlist, the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer is no longer a part of the race as it doesn’t feature in the list of 10 selected films.

The shortlisted films announced by the Academy include France’s Les Miserables, South Korea’s Parasite, Senegal’s Atlantics, Spain’s Pain and Glory, Estonia’s Truth and Justice, Czech Republic’s The Painted Bird, Hungary’s Those Who Remained, North Macedonia’s Honeyland, Poland’s Corpus Chishti and Russia’s Beanpole.