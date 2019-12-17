‘Gully Boy’ out of Oscar Race as 10 Short-Listed Films Announced
Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy got a lot of support as the film became India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. However, according to the Oscars shortlist, the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer is no longer a part of the race as it doesn’t feature in the list of 10 selected films.
The shortlisted films announced by the Academy include France’s Les Miserables, South Korea’s Parasite, Senegal’s Atlantics, Spain’s Pain and Glory, Estonia’s Truth and Justice, Czech Republic’s The Painted Bird, Hungary’s Those Who Remained, North Macedonia’s Honeyland, Poland’s Corpus Chishti and Russia’s Beanpole.
Gully Boy starred Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash. The film, which is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from Dharavi in Mumbai was both a critical and commercial hit. It is written by Zoya Akthar and Reema Kagti and produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment. The film was released on 14 February.
According to reports, 28 films were submitted to be considered by the selection panel to choose one as India’s entry for the Academy Awards. These films included, Andhadhun, Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Bulbul Can Sing, Super Deluxe, Uri, Uyare and Vada Chennai.
Actor and filmmaker Aparna Sen was the chairperson of the committee which made the selection. Zoya’s brother actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tweeted about Gully Boy’s selection and congratulated the team.
