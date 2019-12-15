Video of Ranbir-Alia’s Dance Sequence in ‘Brahmastra’ Goes Viral

In the film, Ranbir reportedly plays a DJ who leaves home against his father’s wishes and discovers he has superpowers along the way. Director Ayan Mukerji revealed that his character’s name was initially meant to be Rumi but was later changed to Shiva.

Brahmastra was originally scheduled to release on Christmas this year but has been postponed to summer 2020. According to Ayan Mukerji, the reason for the change in dates was because the VFX team required more time to work on the film. He announced the news on Instagram writing, “Brahmastra is a dream that began for me in 2011, and I've been actively pursuing it since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013. That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that's really new and amazing and next level in terms of story, characters and emotions, always, but also in terms of visual and visual effects.”