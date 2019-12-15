Video of Ranbir-Alia’s Dance Sequence in ‘Brahmastra’ Goes Viral
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra for quite some time. A large chunk of the film is being shot in Varanasi and photos of the duo shooting there had surfaced online some time back. Now, another video of Ranbir and Alia shooting for a song has gone viral.
The clip shows both the actors matching steps as they danced to the slow yet peppy number amidst a colourful background. A team of dancers are also accompanying them.
While Ranbir is seem wearing a camouflage jacket paired with a green tee and jeans, Alia added a dash of colour with her bright red kaftan jacket that she paired with a white top and jeans.
Fans went crazy after Ranbir and Alia landed in Varanasi. Some lucky kids even managed to get autographs from Ranbir and Alia as they made their way from the sets back to their hotel.
In the film, Ranbir reportedly plays a DJ who leaves home against his father’s wishes and discovers he has superpowers along the way. Director Ayan Mukerji revealed that his character’s name was initially meant to be Rumi but was later changed to Shiva.
Brahmastra was originally scheduled to release on Christmas this year but has been postponed to summer 2020. According to Ayan Mukerji, the reason for the change in dates was because the VFX team required more time to work on the film. He announced the news on Instagram writing, “Brahmastra is a dream that began for me in 2011, and I've been actively pursuing it since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013. That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that's really new and amazing and next level in terms of story, characters and emotions, always, but also in terms of visual and visual effects.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)