Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar Start Shooting for 'Badhaai Do'
Badhaai Do is a sequel to Badhaai Ho, which starred Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra.
On Tuesday (5 January), a moustachioed Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with Badhaai Ho’s clapperboard, announcing that they have started shooting for the film.
Beating the winter chill, Rajkummar captioned the photo as, “Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo.”
Rajkummar also shared another photo with the film's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Badhaai Do is a sequel to 2018's Badhaai Ho, which starred Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra among others.
Commenting on Rajkummar's post, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane wrote, “Harsh Kulkarni is a brilliant director and I’m so glad you’re working with him!! All the best for the film and I hope you guys kill it!”.
Bhumi, on the other hand, took to social media to share glimpses of a 'Covid- Friendly Food Tent on set', constructed keeping in mind the safety of the cast and crew. She wrote, "Shoot/food tent in the times of Covid." The video clip showed chairs and tables placed at a distance from each other and separated by plastic screens. Disposable plates could be seen arranged on either side of the table with a hand sanitiser placed there too.
Badhaai Do will see Rajkummar play the role of a tough cop. Bhumi Pednekar will play a school PT teacher, aspiring to represent the country in handball. Speaking about the project, Rajkummar had said in a statement, "Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to be playing a character who has different layers to him. The first film was an absolute delight and is one of my most favourites.”
