Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar Start Shooting for 'Badhaai Do'

On Tuesday (5 January), a moustachioed Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with Badhaai Ho’s clapperboard, announcing that they have started shooting for the film.

Beating the winter chill, Rajkummar captioned the photo as, “Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo.”

Rajkummar also shared another photo with the film's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Badhaai Do is a sequel to 2018's Badhaai Ho, which starred Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra among others.