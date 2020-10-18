Rajkummar & Bhumi's 'Badhaai Do' to Go on Floors in January

While Badhaai Ho writers Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary have been roped in for the second film, Harshavardhan Kulkarni will direct it. Rajkummar Rao essays the role of a Delhi cop, and Bhumi will play a PT teacher.

Speaking about the project, Rajkummar said in a statement, "Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to be playing a character who has different layers to him. I am happy to reconnect with the audience on the special occasion of Badhaai Ho anniversary. The first film was an absolute delight and is one of my most favourites.”

Speaking about her role Bhumi Pednekar also said in a statement that she hasn't played a character like this before. "I have played many different roles previously, but my character in Badhaai Do is very special. I loved the script as the subject is very relevant. Since this is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, I am super excited to begin our shoot soon".

Badhaai Ho starred Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.