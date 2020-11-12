Raghava Lawrence's 'Laxmii' is Riddled With Stereotypes

Certain films are so bad that you cannot watch them. Laxmii, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, can safely be put under that category. Placing it in the horror-comedy genre would be absolutely unfair because you neither laugh nor are scared throughout the film.

The biggest irony of Laxmii is that the poster boy of nationalism and conservatism becomes the voice for all marginalised communities. Even if we keep these preconceived notions aside, as the plot develops, one gets more and more agitated seeing what unfolds on screen.