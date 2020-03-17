Producers Guild Announces Relief Fund for Daily Wage Earners

The Producers Guild of India today announced that it would set up a Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Following the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, many film and TV shoots, releases, and promotional events have been cancelled.

The statement urges other members of the entertainment fraternity to contribute to the fund as well so that this shutdown does causes minimum disruption.

“In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild has decided to set up a Relief Fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown,” said Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of The Producers Guild of India.