Priyanshu Painyuli to Play Taapsee’s Husband in ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli has now been roped in to play Taapsee Pannu’s husband in Rashmi Rocket, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. The sports-drama, which will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana, features Priyanshu as an officer in the army. The story of the Kutch athlete, Rashmi, is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies.

Priyanshu told the publication that his father is a retired colonel and that there was a time when he “wanted to join the army”, before he got “involved in dramatics and acting”. “Since I come from an army background, essaying this role is a matter of great pride.”