Prabhas Teams up With Om Raut for 3D Action Drama 'Adipurush'

Adipurush will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut. The movie is expected to go on floors next year. Adipurush will be Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar's third film together after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

On Monday, Prabhas and Om Raut took to social media to tease fans about the upcoming project. In the clip, Om Raut can be seen asking Prabhas if he is "ready for tomorrow," to which the actor replies, "All excited, finger crossed."