Prabhas Teams up With Om Raut for 3D Action Drama 'Adipurush'
The film is expected to go on floors next year.
Baahubali actor Prabhas has finally made the big announcement on Tuesday, 18 August, that we were all waiting for. He has teamed up with filmmaker Om Raut for a 3D action drama titled Adipurush. The film will see Prabhas and Raut collaborate for the first time. Prabhas took to Instagram to share a poster of the film. "Celebrating the victory of good over evil!", he captioned the photo.
Adipurush will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut. The movie is expected to go on floors next year. Adipurush will be Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar's third film together after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.
On Monday, Prabhas and Om Raut took to social media to tease fans about the upcoming project. In the clip, Om Raut can be seen asking Prabhas if he is "ready for tomorrow," to which the actor replies, "All excited, finger crossed."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.