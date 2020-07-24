People Are Using Sushant's Death to Drag Everyone Down: Anurag
The filmmaker calls out the hypocrisy of people.
It's been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput's death but the war of words on Twitter about nepotism, 'insider-outsider' etc does not seem to end. In an interview to NDTV, Anurag Kashyap opened up about Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput, the whole debate on nepotism and much more.
Speaking about the brutal exchanges on social media, Anurag said, "I don't know how we have come to this stage. Kangana was a very close friend of mine. After the premiere of Bombay Velvet Kangana came, held my hand and said, 'Just keep believing in yourself'. She was that kind of a friend. However, things turned sour and I lost a friend when I tried to sort things between her and Taapsee around a year back". The filmmaker added that Kangana has reached that stage wherein she feels every person who doesn't agree with her is her enemy.
Anurag also shed light on how arguments have really become bitter these days. "This is the time when we should be talking about mental health. However, debates have become so accusatory".
When asked about nepotism, Anurag replied,
Nepotism matters at the beginning of your career, not after you have made it. After that, you become a victim of your own cult of personality. Sushant was a very successful person. Even the kind of stardom Kangana has achieved, we haven't seen that in years.
He continued by saying that power has completely changed Kangana. "When she signed Manikarnika, she edited out people's roles and even replaced herself with the director. I don't know this Kangana anymore".
As for Kangana proclaiming that Sushant was a victim of injustice Anurag questioned as to why she herself didn't go and watch Sonchiriya in the theatres.
"There's nothing wrong in asking for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death. What is wrong are the accusations that are being hurled. I would like to ask as to why screenshots of Sushant asking fans to go and watch Sonchiriya are being circulated now. Why didn't people go and watch the film then? The power lies in the hands of viewers. People want justice for Sushant but did they understand what he was going through?"Anurag Kashyap, Filmmaker
Anurag also added that Sushant left his film Hasee Toh Phasee for Yash Raj Films' Shuddh Desi Romance. "I have never held a grudge because every actor wants validation from big filmmakers and production houses. There is nothing wrong with the choices actors make. Amidst all this chatter, people are using someone's death to drag everyone down".
