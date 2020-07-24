People Are Using Sushant's Death to Drag Everyone Down: Anurag

It's been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput's death but the war of words on Twitter about nepotism, 'insider-outsider' etc does not seem to end. In an interview to NDTV, Anurag Kashyap opened up about Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput, the whole debate on nepotism and much more.

Speaking about the brutal exchanges on social media, Anurag said, "I don't know how we have come to this stage. Kangana was a very close friend of mine. After the premiere of Bombay Velvet Kangana came, held my hand and said, 'Just keep believing in yourself'. She was that kind of a friend. However, things turned sour and I lost a friend when I tried to sort things between her and Taapsee around a year back". The filmmaker added that Kangana has reached that stage wherein she feels every person who doesn't agree with her is her enemy.