New Release Date For Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan

The Eid releases of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan initially set to premiere in theaters on 10 April, have been rescheduled to debut on 11 April. Lead actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to social media to announce the revised release date through a video. Additionally, Ajay Devgn shared an update regarding 'Maidaan' on his Instagram account.
Sharing the video, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas."
Ajay Devgn shared the poster of his film mentioning 11 April as the release date, wrote, "Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6pm onwards. Full scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April."
