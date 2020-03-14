Neha Claims Harrasment Post Roadies Statement, Taapsee Responds
Actor Neha Dhupia found herself embroiled in the midst of a controversy when last week she addressed the matters of infidelity and hitting on national television. The said comments were made on Roadies, which is airing its 18th season. After a contestant admitted that he slapped his girlfriend for cheating on him, Neha Dhupia said that “it is her choice” and he “doesn’t have the right to slap her” under any circumstance.
Neha responded and shared a statement saying that her father has received harassment messages. In a response to her tweet, Taapsee Pannu said those abusing her “aren’t on the right side moral compass(...) ”
Taapsee Pannu pointed out the irony in people sending abusive messages to Neha. Taapsee wrote that they are not on the “right side” of the same “moral compass” they claim to be “torchbearers” of. She pointed out that their choice of making an abusive comment is not congruent to the morals they seem to be preaching.
Her response on Twitter reads: “For all the ppl writing abusive and harassing messages to you and your family should know, they aren’t on the right side of the moral compass they r acting to be the torch bearers of. Adultery is wrong morally n so is violence. One can’t be the response to the other”.
