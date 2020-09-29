NCB Opposes Bail Pleas of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while responding to the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, told the Bombay High Court on Monday (28 September) that the duo are “active members of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers”.

In its affidavit submitted on Monday, the NCB opposed the bail pleas by saying that the applicants had 'abetted and financed' drug transactions and therefore Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which provides punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders, was applicable in the case.