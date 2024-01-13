ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Merry Christmas' BO Day 1: Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi Film Collects ₹2.30 Crore

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, word of mouth can help the film's numbers.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, collected Rs 2.30 crore at the box office on its opening day (12 January). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the evening shows pushed the numbers. He added that word-of-mouth can also help the movie perform better.

Also Read

'Merry Christmas' Review: The Devil's In the Details In Sriram Raghavan's Latest

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

"#MerryChristmas opens similar to #SriramRaghavan’s last release #AndhaDhun [₹ 2.70 cr]… Dependent on word of mouth to take it forward, #MerryChristmas witnessed substantial growth towards evening shows on Day 1… Fri ₹ 2.30 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. An upward trend on Sat and Sun is definitely on the cards… In fact, Sat morning shows have opened better than Fri," Adarsh posted on X.

Merry Christmas opened to positive reviews. The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "To be honest, Merry Christmas feels like a narration – someone has you sitting in their living room while they explain their latest story to you. “Here’s why I wrote this in,” they’d often say. The good thing is that the entire time you’re willing to sit there, nodding, understanding. I would watch the film again just for that feeling."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: