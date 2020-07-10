Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to News of Him Signing Film on Vikas Dubey
UP gangster Vikas Dubey was gunned down in an encounter.
Soon after UP gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter, social media was flooded with people discussing the possibility of the case being turned into a Bollywood movie. Producer Sandiip Kapur suggested that a film with Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of the gangster should be made.
"What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas," Kapur had tweeted but now seems to have deleted the same.
Even Bollywood Hungama had carried a news article along these lines. Sharing the article, which has now been pulled down, Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Wrong news!".
Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter early on Friday, 10 July, the police confirmed.
Dubey was killed in the encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, said Inspector General, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, according to a report by PTI. Dubey was the prime accused in the encounter and ambush in Kanpur that left eight cops dead.
