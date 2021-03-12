Farhan Akhtar Turns Boxing Champion From Goon in ‘Toofaan’ Teaser
‘Toofan’ has taken the OTT route and will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video.
The makers of Toofaan released the teaser to the upcoming Farhan Akhtar starrer. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie stars Farhan as a goon from Dongri who turns his life around to become a national-level boxer.
The teaser offers glimpses of his journey, from being the impulsive Ajju Bhai to the disciplined professional boxer, supported by his girlfriend (played by Mrunal Thakur).
Farhan also shared the teaser on Twitter, “ It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here’s presenting the #ToofaanTeaser”
Mehra and Farhan have reunited for this venture after the success of their previous film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Toofaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz in key roles.
