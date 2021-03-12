Farhan Akhtar Turns Boxing Champion From Goon in ‘Toofaan’ Teaser

The makers of Toofaan released the teaser to the upcoming Farhan Akhtar starrer. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie stars Farhan as a goon from Dongri who turns his life around to become a national-level boxer.

The teaser offers glimpses of his journey, from being the impulsive Ajju Bhai to the disciplined professional boxer, supported by his girlfriend (played by Mrunal Thakur).

Farhan also shared the teaser on Twitter, “ It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here’s presenting the #ToofaanTeaser”