Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi Unveils His First Look As Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Pankaj Tripathi unveiled the first look on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi took to Instagram to unveil the first look from his upcoming movie 'Main Atal Hoon', a biopic on India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The pictures and videos have been released on Vajpayee's birth anniversary (25 December). The actor is dressed in a dhoti-kurta and a jacket with prosthetics used for makeup.
He captioned the post as, "na main kahin dagmagaya, na main kahin sar jhukaya, main atal hoon." The lines have been penned by Pandit Dhirendra Tripathi. In another post Pankaj Tripathi wrote, "I know that it is important for me to work on my personality with restraint in order to make 'Atal' ji's personality come true on screen. With enthusiasm, I have faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role".
The film will be released on 25 December, 2023 and is written by Utkarsh Naithani and directed by National Award-winner Ravi Jadhav.
