Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to Release on Independence Day Next Year
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan's release now pushed to Independence Day, 2021.
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is all set to hit the screens on 13 Augt, 2021. The actor took to social media to announce the news. Sharing a poster of the film, Ajay Devgn wrote, "2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021 (sic)."
Earlier, it was postponed from 27 November 2020 which was pushed to 11 December 2020. Now, it has been again delayed to an Independence Day release next year.
Ajay will portray Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963 in the film. The first look posters of the film were shared by the actor in January this year.
Sharing his first look, Ajay wrote, "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan
Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Maidaan also features The Family Man's Priyamani.
