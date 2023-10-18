ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Leo Advance Booking: Vijay's Film Beats SRK's Jawan in Number of Tickets Sold

Leo has already sold 16 lakh tickets and may end up selling 20 lakh tickets before the opening day.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Lokesh Kanagaraj's action flick Leo has minted the highest number of tickets sold in advance booking this year. As reported by Sacnilk, the Vijay-led film has already sold 16 lakh tickets and may end up selling 20 lakh tickets before the opening day.

As per the same report, Leo has beaten Jawan in the number of tickets sold in advance. Jawan had sold 15.75 lakh tickets in advance booking for its opening day. The Tamil version of Leo has sold 13.75 lakh tickets, whereas the Telugu and Hindi versions stand at 2.10 lakh and 20,000 tickets respectively.

It is to be noted that the amount Leo has grossed is still less than that of Jawan. While Lokesh's film has earned ₹31 crore so far, Jawan secured ₹41 crore via advance booking. The reason behind this disparity is the difference in the average ticket price of both the films. 

Leo will release on October 19 in 2D and IMAX in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

