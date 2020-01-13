Top Entertainment News: Ranveer Unveils Another First Look From 83

Live
First Look of John Abraham in 'Mumbai Saga'
Here’s the first look of John Abraham in Mumbai Saga. It was released by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on social media.
Ranveer Singh Unveils First Look of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath
On 13 January, Ranveer Singh unveiled the first look of Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem who will be essaying the role of veteran cricketer Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath. Ranveer took to social media to make the announcement.
