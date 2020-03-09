Top Entertainment News: ‘Baaghi 3’ Crosses Rs 50 Cr at Box Office

Badhaai Do, the second installment to Badhaai Ho (2018), will go on floors in June. Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s film has Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, the social comedy is expected to release in early 2021. Badhaai Do, like its first installment, will be produced by Junglee Pictures.

