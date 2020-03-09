Top Entertainment News: ‘Baaghi 3’ Crosses Rs 50 Cr at Box Office

Bhumi & Rajkummar to star in ‘Badhaai Do’
Badhaai Do, the second installment to Badhaai Ho (2018), will go on floors in June. Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s film has Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, the social comedy is expected to release in early 2021. Badhaai Do, like its first installment, will be produced by Junglee Pictures.
'Baaghi 3' Earns Over Rs 50 Crore in First Weekend
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 has earned Rs 53.83 crore at the box office on its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 17.50 crore on day 1, beating the likes of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and making it the biggest opener of 2020.
Promotional Tour for Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' Cancelled Over Coronavirus
Chris Hemsworth’s global tour to promote his upcoming Netflix film Extraction has been called off due to the worldwide novel coronavirus outbreak. The actor and director Sam Hargrave were scheduled to kick off the first leg of the tour in Mumbai on 16 and 17 March. Actors Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyulli and Rudraksh Jaiswal were also expected to join in.
