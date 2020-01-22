Top Entertainment News: Salman to Team Up With Sooraj Barjatya

Salman Khan is all set to team up with Sooraj Barjatya again after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the director is writing a script, which will be finalised in another year or two. The idea has been approved by Salman and is in the space of family, drama, emotions. Sooraj Barjatya is currently focusing on his son Avnish’s directorial debut. “I am only there as a guide, it is his film, his story. It is a complicated love story,” Barjatya was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)