Top Entertainment News: ‘Love Island’ Host Dies by Suicide at 40

Caroline Flack, who hosted British reality TV show Love Island died at 40 by committing suicide. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February,” her family put a public statement. Their family lawyer shared that her body was found in her London apartment. Flack hosted the rather controversial reality show since its inception in 2015. She stepped down as host after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. She denied the charge and was scheduled to stand trial next month. Scores of celebrities and people have expressed their condolences at her demise.