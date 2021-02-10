Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff Team Up for Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath'
Ganapath will be Kriti and Tiger's second collaboration after Heropanti.
Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff have teamed up again for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. On Wednesday, 10 February, the makers of the film gave us a glimpse of Kriti's character and shared the news on social media.
After their debut Heropanti, Ganapath will mark Kriti and Tiger's second collaboration. Speaking about the movie Kriti Sanon said in a statement, “I am thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I have been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I am super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. Jackky is a very passionate producer and I am glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character.”
