Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff Team Up for Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath'

After their debut Heropanti, Ganapath will mark Kriti and Tiger's second collaboration. Speaking about the movie Kriti Sanon said in a statement, “I am thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I have been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I am super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. Jackky is a very passionate producer and I am glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character.”