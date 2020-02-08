Katrina Kaif to Get Her Own Superhero Movie?

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying that the project has been on the cards for a while and the script is currently being finalised. It is expected to be action-packed film with plenty of stunts. Ali has reportedly approached Ronnie Screwvala to co-produce the project. The director had earlier also hinted at a spin-off featuring Katrina’s character in Ek Tha Tiger.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina share a close friendship. In an interview with Scroll, Zafar said, “I think Katrina is going through the best phase of her career – from Tiger Zinda Hai to Zero to Bharat. She is blooming as an actress. I think sometimes what happens in your real life starts showing on camera, and the kind of experiences she has had are making her into an actor with a lot of emotional depth. I would like to do a film with her that can exploit all her powers.”

Katrina was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. She will feature alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Akshay will reportedly play an ATS chief and Katrina a doctor.