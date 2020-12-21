Kartik Aaryan Reveals First Look of Character from 'Dhamaka'
The film is being directed by Ram Madhvani who helmed 'Neerja'.
Kartik Aaryan has revealed the first look of his character Arjun Pathak from his upcoming film Dhamaka. The actor posted a photo of himself gazing into the camera in a blood-spattered suit and spectacles on Twitter.
Take a look.
Dhamaka is being directed by Ram Madhvani, who helmed Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja, and produced by Ronnie Screvwala's RSVP Movies. This will be the first time Kartik Aaryan is attempting a serious role, a departure from his work in rom-coms. He will reportedly play a journalist covering the live telecast of a terror attack in Mumbai.
"This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can't wait to transport myself to Ram sir's world and see his vision translate on the big screen," he said in a statement.
Dhamaka is expected to release mid-2021. Kartik Aaryan was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, a sequel to the director's 2009 film of the same name.
