Kartik Aaryan Reveals First Look of Character from 'Dhamaka'

Kartik Aaryan as a TV anchor in <i>Dhamaka</i>.
Kartik Aaryan has revealed the first look of his character Arjun Pathak from his upcoming film Dhamaka. The actor posted a photo of himself gazing into the camera in a blood-spattered suit and spectacles on Twitter.

Take a look.

Dhamaka is being directed by Ram Madhvani, who helmed Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja, and produced by Ronnie Screvwala's RSVP Movies. This will be the first time Kartik Aaryan is attempting a serious role, a departure from his work in rom-coms. He will reportedly play a journalist covering the live telecast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

"This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can't wait to transport myself to Ram sir's world and see his vision translate on the big screen," he said in a statement.

Dhamaka is expected to release mid-2021. Kartik Aaryan was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, a sequel to the director's 2009 film of the same name.

