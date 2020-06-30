Abhishek, Kareena Clock 20 Years in Bollywood, Remember ‘Refugee’
The two made their debut with the 2000 film ‘Refugee’.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan made their debut in Bollywood with the 2000 film Refugee directed by JP Dutta. As the film completes 20 years, the actor took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of the film and revisit their journeys in the industry.
Sharing her first shot for the film. Kareena thanked her fans and Abhishek Bachchan for being ‘the sweetest co-star’.
“My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence. I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time,” Kareena wrote.
Abhishek shared a collage of his looks from various films over the year, made by a fan and thanked JP Dutta for the film and his journey in Bollywood. “Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me.”
“It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove.”Abhishek Bachchan
