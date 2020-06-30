Abhishek, Kareena Clock 20 Years in Bollywood, Remember ‘Refugee’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan made their debut in Bollywood with the 2000 film Refugee directed by JP Dutta. As the film completes 20 years, the actor took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of the film and revisit their journeys in the industry.

Sharing her first shot for the film. Kareena thanked her fans and Abhishek Bachchan for being ‘the sweetest co-star’.