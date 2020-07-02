KJo Still a Part of ‘Sooryavanshi’: Reliance Entertainment

Reports were doing the rounds claiming Karan Johar being dropped out of the project. However, the rumours have said to be untrue.

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif will be another addition in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. It was scheduled to release on 27 March but got pushed due to the pandemic.

The film is now set to release on Diwali this year. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar said, “Both Sooryavanshi and 83 are set for theatrical releases on Diwali and Christmas respectively. We are keeping our fingers crossed that by Diwali the situation will go back to normal. Whenever exhibitors are open and when the audience feels safe, we will bring both the films to the theatres”.