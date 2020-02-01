KJo’s ‘Takht’ Gets a Release Date, Filming to Begin in March
Karan Johar has been teasing his fans with the ‘Takht prep’ forever. Now finally he has announced the official release date. The filmmaker took to social media on 1 February to announce the film. It will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Takht will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will release on 24 December 2021.
He tweeted, “Presenting #TAKHT Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta Screenplay by Sumit Roy Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021”
He also shared a short teaser. In the video we can see a throne, with a voiceover that says, “Mughal shehzaado ke liye takht ka raasta, apno ke taaboot se ho kar jata tha. Agar yeh raasta mohobbat se ho kar jata, toh shayad hindustan ka etihaas kuch aur hota. (For the Mughal princes the path to the throne is through a coffin. If this path went through love, then maybe India’s history would have been quite different)
The caption reads, “Principal photography begins in March.”
Watch it here:
Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal also took to social media to tweet the news.
Takht is set in the Mughal era with Ranveer and Vicky playing emperor Shah Jahan’s dueling sons Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb respectively. Anil Kapoor will be essaying the role of Shah Jahan. Kareena will play the boys’ sister, Jahanara Begum while Alia, Janhvi and Bhumi’s roles are still under wraps. Karan has described the film as an “epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne.”
