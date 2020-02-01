KJo’s ‘Takht’ Gets a Release Date, Filming to Begin in March

Karan Johar has been teasing his fans with the ‘Takht prep’ forever. Now finally he has announced the official release date. The filmmaker took to social media on 1 February to announce the film. It will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Takht will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will release on 24 December 2021.

He tweeted, “Presenting #TAKHT Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta Screenplay by Sumit Roy Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021”