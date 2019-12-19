‘Panga’ First Poster: Kangana Gets Ready to Recount Jaya’s Story

The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi and has been backed by Fox Star Studios. It hits theatres on 24 January 2020.

Speaking about the cast of the sports drama to PTI, Ashwiny had said, “Kangana and I share a beautiful relationship and I have had the best time ever when I was shooting the first schedule of Panga. And the love is just going to increase. It is not just with her, it is with Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta ma’am and Jassie Gill. Pankaj Tripathi will join us in few days. It is a very different environment and we are having great time.”