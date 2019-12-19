‘Panga’ First Poster: Kangana Gets Ready to Recount Jaya’s Story
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary took to Instagram to share the first poster of her sports drama Panga, which stars Kangana Ranaut in a lead role. “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai :),” the filmmaker wrote. She also mentioned that the trailer will drop on 23 December.
The poster shows Kangana sporting a saree and sitting on a couch, with a broad smile on her face.
A few months back, Ashwiny had shared photos of Kangana and her co-star Richa Chadha preparing for their roles. “We are gearing up. And it is all heart. #pangastories #panga #kabaddi #gameofIndia #24Jan2020,” she had written.
The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi and has been backed by Fox Star Studios. It hits theatres on 24 January 2020.
Speaking about the cast of the sports drama to PTI, Ashwiny had said, “Kangana and I share a beautiful relationship and I have had the best time ever when I was shooting the first schedule of Panga. And the love is just going to increase. It is not just with her, it is with Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta ma’am and Jassie Gill. Pankaj Tripathi will join us in few days. It is a very different environment and we are having great time.”
