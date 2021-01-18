Kangana Ranaut's Action-Thriller 'Dhaakad' Gets Release Date
The actor plays a spy in the action-thriller.
Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Dhaakad will release on 21 October. The actor announced the news on social media writing, “She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni India's first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!”
Kangana plays a spy in the thriller, which has been directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. The film also features Arjun Rampal. A teaser which was released in August 2019 shows the actor soaked in sweat, leaving trails of dripping blood and ferociously firing gun shots at point-blank range.
Kangana has been part of various female centric film projects like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. "After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger-than-life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," the actor had said in an earlier statement.
"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one-of-a-kind, female-led action film. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema. Sohel (Maklai) and Razy (Ghai) are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited for this film and can't wait to start work on it," she added.
