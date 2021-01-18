Kangana Ranaut's Action-Thriller 'Dhaakad' Gets Release Date

Kangana has been part of various female centric film projects like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. "After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger-than-life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," the actor had said in an earlier statement.

"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one-of-a-kind, female-led action film. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema. Sohel (Maklai) and Razy (Ghai) are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited for this film and can't wait to start work on it," she added.