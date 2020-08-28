Kangana Set to Play Air Force Pilot in Upcoming Film 'Tejas'
The actress shared a still from her new film about women in the Air Force.
Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to announce that the shoot for her upcoming film Tejas will commence in December. Along with the announcement, she posted a still from the film that shows her in full Air Force uniform, standing next to a Tejas aircraft.
Building the excitement for the movie, Kangana wrote, “Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots!” She had also shared the first-look poster for the film in February.
The film is based on the Indian Air Force’s 2016 decision to include women in combat roles. “I hope we can help instil a sense of patriotism and pride in today’s youth with this movie,” Kangana had said in a statement in February.
The actress has been keeping busy. She is currently waiting for her next release Thalaiva, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
