Kangana Has Boycotted Awards Yet Keeps Talking About Them: Zoya

There's a lot of chatter going on around the insider-outsider debate in Bollywood, with a number of actors, filmmakers and other people from the industry weighing in. Kangana Ranaut has blamed nepotism and the privileged for the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In interviews, she has even spoken about how a not so well-deserved Gully Boy picked up all the laurels at the award ceremonies and how a brilliant Kedarnath was snubbed.

Gully Boy's director Zoya Akhtar, in a candid interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, spoke about Kangana's claims.