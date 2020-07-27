Kangana Has Boycotted Awards Yet Keeps Talking About Them: Zoya
Zoya weighs in on nepotism and the insider-outsider debate.
There's a lot of chatter going on around the insider-outsider debate in Bollywood, with a number of actors, filmmakers and other people from the industry weighing in. Kangana Ranaut has blamed nepotism and the privileged for the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In interviews, she has even spoken about how a not so well-deserved Gully Boy picked up all the laurels at the award ceremonies and how a brilliant Kedarnath was snubbed.
Gully Boy's director Zoya Akhtar, in a candid interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, spoke about Kangana's claims.
"Kangana has gone on every platform and said she does not like my work. I do not feel offended at all when Kangana claimed Gully Boy received all awards that Kedarnath deserved because I don't go to award ceremonies at all. Awards are not important. And honestly, Kangana herself has boycotted all the Awards. I don't understand why she keeps talking about them when in fact she has chosen to refrain from these shows".Zoya Akhtar, Filmmaker
Zoya also said that whenever a director makes a film everyone is entitled to an opinion. "From the people in the industry to the audience, everybody has a right to share opinions because we are still a democracy. I cannot get offended because I have chosen to be here. There will be people who like my work and some who don't", she added.
