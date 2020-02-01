Jackie Shroff To Star Alongside Akshay in Rohit’s ‘Sooryavanshi’

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, is one of the most awaited films of the year. Now, the filmmaker has taken to Instagram to announce that Jackie Shroff has joined the cop universe on Shroff’s birthday.

“Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost. #Sooryavanshi,” Rohit wrote.