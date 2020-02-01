Jackie Shroff To Star Alongside Akshay in Rohit’s ‘Sooryavanshi’
Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, is one of the most awaited films of the year. Now, the filmmaker has taken to Instagram to announce that Jackie Shroff has joined the cop universe on Shroff’s birthday.
“Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost. #Sooryavanshi,” Rohit wrote.
Last year, on the first anniversary of his last cop film Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty had shared a video of the coming together of the three cop heroes in Sooryavanshi.
The video shared by the filmmaker has a voiceover by Ajay’s Singham Bhalerao, with scenes from Simmba and a sneak peek at an action scene featuring Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer together. In the scene the three are seen firing away at the bad guys.
Rohit’s first cop film was Singham in 2011, which starred Ajay as DCP Bajirao Singham, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The third film, Simmba, released in 2018, starred Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Akshay’s character was introduced at the end of Simmba.
Akshay will be seen playing DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terrorism squad, with cameos from Singham and Simmba. Sooryavanshi will hit theatres on 27 March.
