'Khaali Peeli' Teaser: Ishaan, Ananya on the Run in This Mad Ride

The teaser of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli released on Monday and it creates much more anticipation of the film. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is an action packed one with Ishaan playing a taxi driver and Ananya on the run.

The clip begins with a policeman alerting all units that a boy and girl have escaped in a yellow-and-black taxi after getting into some trouble. Watch the teaser here: