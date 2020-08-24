'Khaali Peeli' Teaser: Ishaan, Ananya on the Run in This Mad Ride
The film's release date is yet to be announced.
The teaser of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli released on Monday and it creates much more anticipation of the film. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is an action packed one with Ishaan playing a taxi driver and Ananya on the run.
The clip begins with a policeman alerting all units that a boy and girl have escaped in a yellow-and-black taxi after getting into some trouble. Watch the teaser here:
Khaali Peeli went on floors in September last year. Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, the film was set to hit the theatres on 12 June. However, the release was stalled due to the coronvirus pandemic and the new release date is yet to be announced.
