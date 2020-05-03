Irrfan Khan’s untimely passing away left his fans, friends, colleagues and millions of film lovers across the globe in shock. The actor, who passed away on 29 April in Mumbai after complications due to colon infection, is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan.While Irrfan’s elder son Babil had earlier shared an endearing video of the actor eating pani puris after being on a diet during a film shoot, his younger son Ayaan has now shared an old photo of Irrfan riding with him on a motorbike.The photograph shared by Ayaan on his Instagram is accompanied by a profound message which says, “The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise.”Apart from the old black and white photo, Ayaan also shared a recent picture of Irrfan and himself.Irrfan’s family had also shared a poignant message after his passing away for all his fans and well-wishers, which also contained thoughts penned by his two sons. On being asked by their mother, Sutapa, about one memorable lesson taught to them by their father Irrfan, this is what the two boys had to say:Babil: ‘Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe.’Ayaan: ‘Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you.’This Video Of Irrfan Khan Relishing Pani Puri Will Make You Smile We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)