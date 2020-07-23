IMPPA Approaches Bombay HC Regarding Age Limit Curb on Sets
The film body said the state's new guidelines is becoming an obstacle for people in the industry.
The Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) has approached the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra government's new guidelines barring people over 65 years to take part in any kind of work on the sets, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.
A petition was filed earlier this week that sought to quash the age curb limit that the government has introduced for TV and film shoots to resume after the coronavirus lockdown.
"A list has been submitted along with the petition, which shows that there are thousands of people aged above 65 who have been a part of TV shows and films that had started shoot before the lockdown was imposed. Even after the shoots have resumed, they cannot be completed due to the non-availability of these senior people", the petition states.
The petition, that had been filed through Advocate Ashok Saraogi, also claimed that these new guidelines are posing to be an obstacle in the way of producers, technicians and actors when it comes to completing TV shows and films. "The trade has come to a standstill, with many from the industry not being able to manage two square meals a day. Some people have even committed suicide", the petition stated. It added that a similar directive was issued by Karnataka government, but it later clarified that it had only advised people above 65 and below 10 years to not come to the sets and it wasn't binding.
The High Court had heard an individual's petition on Tuesday and asked the state if a physically fit person above 65 years is not allowed to go out how will he earn his livelihood?
Some time back, senior actors like Avtar Gill and Suhasini Muley spoke about how the new guideline isn't viable. “You can’t replace actors like Amitabh Bachchan. If the lead is Amitabh Bachchan, you can’t have anyone else. Similarly, you can’t replace Raza Murad, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Paresh Rawal, Ranjit, Prem Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Farida Jalaal...how many, how can you do that?,” asked Avtar Gill, both an actor and director.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
