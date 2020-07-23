IMPPA Approaches Bombay HC Regarding Age Limit Curb on Sets

The petition, that had been filed through Advocate Ashok Saraogi, also claimed that these new guidelines are posing to be an obstacle in the way of producers, technicians and actors when it comes to completing TV shows and films. "The trade has come to a standstill, with many from the industry not being able to manage two square meals a day. Some people have even committed suicide", the petition stated. It added that a similar directive was issued by Karnataka government, but it later clarified that it had only advised people above 65 and below 10 years to not come to the sets and it wasn't binding.

The High Court had heard an individual's petition on Tuesday and asked the state if a physically fit person above 65 years is not allowed to go out how will he earn his livelihood?