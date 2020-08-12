IAF Objects to Its 'Negative' Portrayal in Gunjan Saxena: Report
The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has written to Dharma Productions, Netflix and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to the negative portrayal of work culture in Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, as per a report by ANI.
In the letter, the IAF has said that certain scenes and dialogues in the trailer and movie, which were given to it for viewing has portrayed the academy and its work culture "in an undue negative light”.
The IAF added in the letter that according to an initial understanding with them, Dharma had agreed to represent the Air Force with authenticity so that it inspires the next generation of officers. “In the aim to glorify the screen character of former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture, especially against women in the IAF,” the letter stated.
It added that the IAF has always been gender neutral and never discriminated between men and women officers.
The letter stated that IAF had sent a summary of the scenes they found objectionable to the production house, asking them to be modified or deleted. "However, the production house has not deleted the scenes but had proposed a media plan in the run up to the release and inserting a disclaimer in the movie,” the letter said.
The Quint reached out to Dharma and Netflix and are awaiting a response.
Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena stars Janhvi in the titular role. It is streaming on Netflix now.
(Inputs: ANI)
