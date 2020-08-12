IAF Objects to Its 'Negative' Portrayal in Gunjan Saxena: Report

The letter stated that IAF had sent a summary of the scenes they found objectionable to the production house, asking them to be modified or deleted. "However, the production house has not deleted the scenes but had proposed a media plan in the run up to the release and inserting a disclaimer in the movie,” the letter said.

The Quint reached out to Dharma and Netflix and are awaiting a response.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena stars Janhvi in the titular role. It is streaming on Netflix now.

(Inputs: ANI)