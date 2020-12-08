Here's Why Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15' is Relevant Even Today

But the incident which shook me and several citizens of our country to the core is the atrocity in Hathras. It’s a nightmare happening in broad daylight, its not a war of shadows anymore. Faces of the devil are not hidden behind black SUV glasses anymore. Hatred now has a face, and it very much resembles us. It's not the first time that we are witnessing an incident like this and that’s exactly the problem. We have seen what happened in Park street, we all were shaken seeing what happened with Nirbhaya, we were sleepless after the Kathua rape, but no amount of atrocity seems to put an end to this violence.

In the name of running a family and using the card of ‘insecurity’ we turn our heads from the root of these problems. Bone-chillingly portrayed in Article 15, the scene where Anshu Naharia is interrogated by Ayan, the confidence in the body language of the character (exceptionally acted by Veen Harsh) while explaining how and why the Dalits should be treated as untouchables denotes the exact unnerving confidence in the veins of today’s India’s system.

One can't help but feel hopeless when the UP police allegedly declared that there was no rape or one fumes with anger and disgust when the girl was reportedly taken to the Safdarjang hospital by the police when strictly prescribed by the JNMS authorities to shift her to AIIMS. We live in a country where BJP MLA Surendra Singh proposes that rape can be prevented by teaching daughters values and ‘sanskaar’ and hundreds of faceless people on social media bark a hackneyed and inhuman point like ‘why protest a rape which didn’t happen in your own city?’.

Time and again these epitome of educated pots of clays prove their inhumanity by measuring and comparing which death/rape/violence is more relevant and horrific in context to their favourite political colors. All these can be ignored but the social media will go berserk if a celebrity consumes drugs or if someone’s son or daughter features in the front page of the Vogue Magazine.