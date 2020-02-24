Here’s Why Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Is Releasing on a Tuesday

Rohit’s first cop film was Singham in 2011, which starred Ajay as DCP Bajirao Singham, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The third film, Simmba, released in 2018, starred Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Akshay’s character was introduced at the end of Simmba.

Akshay will be seen playing DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terrorism squad, with cameos from Singham and Simmba. Sooryavanshi will hit theatres on 27 March.