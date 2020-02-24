Here’s Why Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Is Releasing on a Tuesday
Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, has a new release date. The film, which was earlier going to release on 27 March, will now be releasing on 24 March. The new release date has been finalised in accordance with Mumbai’s new policy of cinemas having the option of being open 24x7 starting 24 March.
Akshay Kumar made the announcement by releasing a video on social media. The video features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. It begins with a bunch of children confirming if the release date of 24 March works for all three actors. Once Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer agree on the date, the children announce that Sooryavanshi will be releasing on 24 March because of the new policy and also because the next day, 25 March, is a holiday.
Take a look:
Rohit’s first cop film was Singham in 2011, which starred Ajay as DCP Bajirao Singham, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The third film, Simmba, released in 2018, starred Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Akshay’s character was introduced at the end of Simmba.
Akshay will be seen playing DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terrorism squad, with cameos from Singham and Simmba. Sooryavanshi will hit theatres on 27 March.
The filming for Sooryavanshi wrapped up in November 2019.
Akshay Kumar had taken to social media to share the news that the filming schedule for Sooryavanshi had been wrapped up. He shared a photo of him sitting with director Rohit Shetty under a helicopter. They’re both dressed in blue.
Akshay has tweeted, “Last Day,Last Shot,Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi Its been an incredible experience to be a part of #RohitShetty's Cop Universe.Excited for u to witness it at the cinema,its gonna blow ur mind,we hope”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )